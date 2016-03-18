50 Brilliant Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding

This post was originally published on December 21, 2015.
Want to have the wedding of your dreams without going into major debt? With proper planning, it’s totally possible. Yes, we know many of you have been planning this event in your head for years. Okay, maybe since childhood. But there are ways to get what you want without letting the budget get way out of hand. (Booze is great, but three signature cocktails isn’t really necessary.)
Here’s what to do: Prioritise your needs versus wants, make a plan — and stick to it. At the end of the day, what matters most is that you’re happy and relaxed, not thinking about bills. These 50 helpful money-saving wedding tips will help you stretch your big-day budget.