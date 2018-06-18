If your summer vacation schedule feels more like a back-to-back calendar of your friends' bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and weddings — we're right there with you. But as you set aside your hard-earned income and PTO for the joy and happiness of other people, don't forget to take some time to care for yourself, too.
For us, that means stashing our wedding clutch with all the essentials we need to keep us feeling and looking great — even when we're on our 5th round of the cupid shuffle and regretting our RSVP to the after party. So, we asked our favourite makeup artists, who are frequent wedding guests themselves, to find out what they keep in their own bags to stay fresh. Check out their favourite products and tips, ahead.