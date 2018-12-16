The two things Morris-Cafiero says she values when creating work are "performing for the camera and pushing society to question their position". For this new project, she’s collected thousands of the hateful comments and emails she’s received over the years and is figuring out how to use them and respond to them. “If I responded to them in text form, my message would be deleted or fuel their hatefulness, but my research has found that an image cannot really disappear from the internet. So my new project is going to be about responding to the online bullies using my body. It takes on a form that they are not expecting because of their assumptions about the internet and the way it works. I am going to use the same worldwide audience who used Wait Watchers in the past to spread these new images all over the internet.” Morris-Cafiero ended a recent interview with the poignant words: “You need to find a way to silence your critics.” Expanding on that here, she advises: “Bullies like to delete comments and profiles when they are put in the hot seat. Instead, use your creativity to develop a response that sticks.”