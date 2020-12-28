Story from Living

12 Ways To Give Back In 2021 – By Volunteering

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Photographed by Eylul Aslan.
2020 has been monstrously hard. But for all the upheaval and anxiety there have been pockets of hope.
According to research conducted in May this year, one in five UK adults (19%) has volunteered their time for community activities since the start of lockdown on 23rd March. As the year has gone on, that desire to help hasn't lessened – more recent research conducted by the National Emergencies Trust found that almost a fifth (14%) of 18 to 24-year-olds are planning to volunteer this Christmas – up 5% from the 9% who volunteered their time for others last year.
Finding ways to give back, however small, can be a lifeline not only for those you are helping but for yourself. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose, connects you to your community and reminds you how good humanity can be.
So if you're looking for ways to make your 2021 better, finding a way to volunteer, however small, would be a good place to start. If you're stuck for ideas of how to get involved, we asked our Money Diaries Facebook group for their recommendations.

