12 Ways To Give Back In 2021 – By Volunteering

According to research conducted in May this year, one in five UK adults (19%) has volunteered their time for community activities since the start of lockdown on 23rd March. As the year has gone on, that desire to help hasn't lessened – more recent research conducted by the National Emergencies Trust found that almost a fifth (14%) of 18 to 24-year-olds are planning to volunteer this Christmas – up 5% from the 9% who volunteered their time for others last year.
Finding ways to give back, however small, can be a lifeline not only for those you are helping but for yourself. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose, connects you to your community and reminds you how good humanity can be.
So if you're looking for ways to make your 2021 better, finding a way to volunteer, however small, would be a good place to start. If you're stuck for ideas of how to get involved, we asked our Money Diaries Facebook group for their recommendations.