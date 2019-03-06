With so much negativity going on in the world, it's easy to turn on the news and feel small and useless. You feel you should be doing your bit to help make the world a better place, but how to get started?
You can of course donate money to various charities, but if you'd like to do something IRL there are plenty of volunteering opportunities out there. The trouble is, not everyone has the time. After all, many volunteering opportunities take place when most of us are at work.
When one of the members of our Facebook Money Diaries group asked for suggestions of where to volunteer in London, the group came back with a range of different opportunities which suit a whole bunch of different commitment levels. We decided to share the responses with you, in case you're struggling to find an opportunity that fits your schedule.
If you're outside London and looking for volunteering opportunities in your area, head to the group and pose your question – we've no doubt that the members will be happy to help you out.
You can also look for volunteer opportunities through your local council’s website or, if you're in London and nothing below takes your fancy, visit the Mayor of London's Team London for more. If you have other suggestions, add them in the comments below.