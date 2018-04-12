Where To Go For A Wellness Holiday You Can Afford

We travel for many different reasons. For some of us, it’s a chance to reset our mind and body. For others, it’s a thirst for adventure. For AJ Odudu however, it’s a desire for something completely different that gets her out of the city and onto planes, trains and automobiles to unexplored destinations.
For her latest trip, she’s headed to the Cotswolds for a spot of escapism. On the surface it might not seem like an obvious destination for a millennial weekend away, but hold on a second there; the Cotswolds is a wellness HUB. Follow AJ as she tries out the latest trend of forest bathing (yep, it's a thing) with Ian Banyard from Cotswold Natural Mindfulness, a raw food cookery workshop with Jay Halford at Foodworks Cookery School, treehouse-hopping at Oakdown Treehouse and even a bit of singing with the locals…
