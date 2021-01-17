This Virtual Library Is Offering Free Books During Lockdown

A new virtual library is to offer free books during the latest lockdown.
The virtual library has been created for children in England by The National Literacy Trust in collaboration with Oak National Academy, a government-backed virtual school.
A new book will be uploaded to the virtual library each week, beginning with Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s The Story of Tracy Beaker, which will be added on 17th January.
Wilson said: "I think it's vitally important that every child should have an opportunity to access books. As most schools - and their libraries - are closed at the moment, the free online library is needed more than ever."
The virtual library is opening its doors as all school children in England – except for vulnerable children and children of key workers – are studying remotely. This situation is expected continue until at least the middle of February.
Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust, said: "We are entering another extremely difficult time and Oak Academy's infrastructure and reach is essential for allowing as many children as possible to access a world of great literature.
He added: "Many children's literacy skills were profoundly affected by the first lockdown and school closures. We will do everything in our power to support children, families and teachers during this new lockdown period."
You can visit the new virtual library here. During the UK's initial lockdown last March, Audible made hundreds of audiobooks – for both children and adults – available for free.