Here's What Went Down At Victoria Beckham's LFW After-Party

Victoria Beckham is a busy woman, but yesterday was no mean feat even for the world famous designer: as well as presenting her AW19 collection – the second time her sophisticated and sleek brand has featured on-schedule at London Fashion Week – she hosted a bash at Mark's Club in Mayfair to celebrate the launch of her fashion and beauty YouTube channel.
Guests including Gia Coppola, Adut Akech and Alexa Chung added extra style to the occasion, and a Spice Girls tribute drag band brought the fun. Needless to say, the drinks were flowing and VB was the toast of the night.
Click through to see who was at Victoria Beckham's opulent after-party.
