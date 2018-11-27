For those devastated that Victoria Beckham won't be joining Baby, Sporty, Scary and Ginger on the Spice Girls tour next year, here's salve for your soul: the designer has announced that she's launching her own YouTube channel.
Releasing a video with YouTube's fashion and beauty director Derek Blasberg, which was filmed back in September during London Fashion Week SS19, Beckham reflected on the last 10 years – and what's still to come.
"There's so much that we've achieved creatively and as a business, and I feel like this is a new chapter," she says of her brand's first decade. "Coming back to London, celebrating the birthday, a new CEO, new investment... I really feel like now I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a while."
While fans of Beckham will know she already has a YouTube channel with 23k subscribers, which covers her beauty routine, her brand collaborations and her catwalk shows, the upcoming launch promises to focus on Beckham the woman, rather than the designer.
"I am starting my own YouTube channel that will be full of makeup tutorials, styling tutorials, and lots of stuff from me," she announced. And in true Spice Girls form, she added: "Apparently that's what people want – what they really, really want." Never change, VB.
