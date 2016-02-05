Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and whether that inspires a cheer or a deep groan, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself, or your partner, to some new lingerie. Even if it’s for your eyes only, slipping into something a little sexier and more form-flattering is empowering and an instant confidence boost. Rather a little red lace than the saggy, baggy, worn out sets we typically throw on before work, agreed?
Now we're not talking nipple tassles, body chains and beads (unless that floats your boat, then go ahead!) but here are some of our favourite high street and luxury underwear sets to get you in the mood this Feb 14th...
