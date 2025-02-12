Your 2025 Valentine’s Day Horoscope Is Here

And just like that, Valentine's Day 2025 is upon us. Now is the time to align with the people you care about most, whether in the form of a relationship, friendship or family, to spread love and joy. Whether or not you are partnered, you shouldn’t skimp on celebrating the day — you might find that hanging out with your BFFs makes you feel like you're part of something bigger than yourself. Who knows, with whimsical Mercury entering enchanting Pisces on February 14, Cupid's arrow could hit while you're out with them. Use the Virgo moon to shortlist the ideas below on how you can celebrate Valentine's Day with anyone you want, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries
Swiping hard and fast on the apps for a first date on Valentine's Day could bring along someone who has potential. Keep it light and casual when you meet to avoid adding pressure to the hangout. In a ‘ship? Then you should let your partner surprise you. Although you like to take charge, and often do, allow your significant other to make the moves in the events that will occur.
Taurus
Cozy does it on Valentine’s Day. Honour your earthiness by offering your paramour a cuddle sesh. As corny as it sounds, consider love coupons with inside jokes written on them. That way, you can snuggle your boo and embrace their tenderness throughout the year (as long as you don't add expiration dates), proving it to be the perfect present. P.S. They don't have to be rated PG.
Gemini
Even if you don’t get the gift or flowers you’re yearning for from the person you have feelings for, that shouldn’t stop you having a fantastic time with members of your squad who think you’re awesome. Throw a Galentine’s rather than a Valentine’s bash with your crew. Call your besties and do something that brings a smile to your face, like a tarot reading or sharing sundaes together.
Cancer
Are you dreaming of escaping for a getaway with your beloved? You should take an impulsive vacation out of town or a staycation to honour the mid-mark of cuffing season and Valentine’s Day. Spending time alone with your current flame lets you see if you find solace in their company. Opt for a hike, rowboating and dinner for two with all your favourite food and plenty of champagne.
Leo
Lean into your regal status and dine elegantly at the hottest spot in town. Reserve your table in advance and let the host know it's a special occasion to ensure you score the best table. Before heading out, get your hair and glam done. Wear an OOTD that makes you confident and comfortable. Feeling great is all about attitude, and you have plenty of spirit to light up the sky.
Virgo
Shoot your shot and ask out the person you’ve been flirting with. Now is the time to communicate and connect with bae in order to form the relationship you want. Doing so will make you feel seen and heard, which is what you need. You might uncover similar interests, resulting in cultivating a stronger foundation. Be honest and real to attain the truthfulness you desire and to deepen the union.
Libra
Going to a museum or concert is a fantastic experience that will satisfy your Venusian vibe and allow you to share your interests and passions with others. As long as there is an exhibit or band that excites you and your date, you’ll be able to relish the night. Hold hands when looking at paintings of lovers or during the ballads to add a touch of tenderness and warmth.
Scorpio
The moon and Mercury are heightening the energy in the 11th house, which is the house of classes, groups, friendship and companions, while Mercury is shaking up the fifth house of self-expression, so you might find that a crafty venture to a sip-and-paint or a pottery class will evoke mutual artistry and lead to meaningful discussions with your crush. Plus, you will be able to flex your talents to impress your date through shared creative projects.
Sagittarius
If you are looking for peace and quiet this Valentine's Day after a hard week at work, invite your special someone, or a friend, over to play games and share laughs. For fun, cook a heart-shaped pizza with them. Throughout the process, you'll share many giggles and create social media-worthy content. A chill night together, away from the crowds will be the best way to build a strong bond.
Capricorn
Your sweet words mean nothing unless you put action behind them. So if you are promising someone the stars and moon to show your affection and adoration, you better plan a space exploration trip with NASA ASAP. Start with sending an old-fashioned Valentine’s card with poetic sentiments straight from the heart. The only vow you should make is to go out for coffee and an arthouse movie you can chat about.
Aquarius
You deserve to celebrate life and love — even if your finances are lacking. You’ll be balling on a budget this Valentine’s, indulging yourself with sale prices. Look for local deals like a two-for-one massage so you and your crush can have the opportunity to unwind together and not break the bank. An early bird dinner that is on budget could have romantic potential if you watch the sunset together.
Pisces
With Mercury starting its two-and-a-half-week journey in your sun, you embrace leading character energy for Valentine's Day. This means you are making the plans, allowing you to do what you truly want. Your boo will have a say, but they'll let you shine by urging you to take the reins. Although it might be hard to commit to one idea, you'll find your way and have a glorious time.
