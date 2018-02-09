There's not much that makes sense about Valentine's Day. For starters, the history of 14th February is disputed by historians and no one knows what Roman martyr St. Valentine has to do with Me to You Bears. Even the rhymes we sing don't make sense: some roses are red, but violets are most certainly not blue. Talk about fake news.
So while most everyone is busy wondering whether they should get their partner a box of homemade, personalised brownies, take them out to the new immersive theatre event or just sack it all off and spend a night on the sofa, how about we make up some alternative traditions. Like the one in which Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic love, it’s about all kinds of love. So why not….self-love?
Self-love on Valentine’s Day is your chance to go next level. It's a time to treat yourself with anything from lavish presents to little pick-me-ups, all with the view of reminding yourself just how great you are. It is still only February after all – you need something to get you through the rest of winter.
Click through to see our picks of what to gift yourself this Valentine's.