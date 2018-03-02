There's nothing ballsy about getting a genital piercing — at least in the metaphorical sense. They may have just been banned for U18s in Wales, but the truth is that if you're in the right hands, then there's nothing to be afraid of, says Elayne Angel, a body piercer, member of the Association of Professional Piercers (APP), and author of The Piercing Bible. "Genital piercings are special, because there is the potential to affect sexual pleasure," both positively and negatively, she says. But otherwise, they actually don't differ from other piercing types that much, and they're usually totally safe, she says.
If you don't have any health conditions or anatomical issues, you don't even need a doctor to sign off on the procedure, she says. But genital piercings are a lot more involved than just going to a kiosk in the mall, and they do require in-depth consultations with a trained professional to figure out the best type and placement for your body. Everyone's genitals are totally different in size and makeup, but by getting a genital piercing, you are altering your anatomy in a very serious way.
The reason why someone decides to get any sort of body piercing is very personal and varied, although chances are it has something to do with sex. Like all other sex topics, education leads to safety and pleasure. If you're considering one, here are answers to all the burning questions you've probably had about genital piercings.
