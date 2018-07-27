Before you freak out (once a week, really?!), know that you don't have to put much effort into those weekly updates. Simply changing the order of your photos or switching around the placement of sentences on your already-written profile will help to keep you relevant, Spira says. "Having a revised profile helps you stay active and more visible on the site, and can capture the attention of someone who might have swiped left, or taken a pass the first time around," she says. Even switching your main profile photo from one where you're skydiving to one where you're at a concert could result in more matches, simply because more people might be interested in the band you went to see and want to talk to you about it.