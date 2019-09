But more than just catching the eye of someone who might have passed you by before, making tiny updates might also boost your position on dating apps . Many online dating services favour people who are active on the site, Spira says. So updating your profiles can give you an advantage. "I’ve found that just a slight tweak in words can help a profile appear more often with the way that dating site algorithms work," she says. While dating sites never really explain how their software chooses which profiles are displayed to which users, Spira says that she's seen profiles get more activity if something small, like a few words in the bio or the placement of sentences is changed. So, she suggests switching words you've already used with synonyms or moving your intro sentence deeper into the profile. It might just help your profile be seen by more eyes, so why not try?