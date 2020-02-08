The pressure to anglicise and assimilate feels particularly strong post-Brexit, when 'foreignness' of any kind is treated as a menace to be stamped out. But as Helen tells me: "People are in denial about how multicultural Britain has been for a very long time. Take the fact that lots of Jewish people came at the end of the 19th century, lots of Polish people came after the war." This makes it all the more frustrating for people with 'difficult' names when corrections constantly have to be made. "It's annoying," says Efemena. "I'm not your teacher. People should educate themselves and try and open their eyes and ears to the world around them and make more of an effort to learn how to pronounce names that aren't 'native' to the UK." Bola, a 27-year-old caseworker from London, agrees. "There is only so much side-stepping of a mispronunciation of your name you can do before it becomes clear that it is blatant disregard and not human error."