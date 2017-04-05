If You Love Zara, You'll Love These 10 Brands

Thanks to Zara's irresistibly trendy deals, it's impossible to not pick up the latest dress silhouette or shoe style at a moment's notice. The only problem with this accessibility, of course, is that it's not uncommon to see someone else wearing the exact same thing you are (or at least, wearing something that's sitting in your closet). That's why, we're determined to find similar alternatives. One destination for that is Tictail: the site is stocked with the same minimalist-approved pieces you love at Zara, but they've got a uniqueness that means you won't be seeing it everywhere. And the retailer's head merchandiser Anna Decilveo is here to point out the best picks.