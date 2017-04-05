If You Love Zara, You'll Love These 10 Brands

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one great brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail, the easiest platform for discovering emerging brands from around the globe. Every two weeks, we're teaming up with the site to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a lot of browser tabs.
Thanks to Zara's irresistibly trendy deals, it's impossible to not pick up the latest dress silhouette or shoe style at a moment's notice. The only problem with this accessibility, of course, is that it's not uncommon to see someone else wearing the exact same thing you are (or at least, wearing something that's sitting in your closet). That's why, we're determined to find similar alternatives. One destination for that is Tictail: the site is stocked with the same minimalist-approved pieces you love at Zara, but they've got a uniqueness that means you won't be seeing it everywhere. And the retailer's head merchandiser Anna Decilveo is here to point out the best picks.
If you, too, have been looking for a way to satisfy your Zara craving without becoming a fashion clone, click on to get to know 10 brands you're sure to love just as much.