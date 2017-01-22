Back in my middle school days, wearing an undershirt was like a little act of rebellion. Dress codes strictly prohibited any showy vest tops or straps thinner than three fingers — but, boy, did we get around that. By simply throwing a white T-shirt on underneath, we could get away with wearing just about any crop-top, bra-top, spaghetti-strap, or otherwise revealing shirt without getting punished for it.
Lately, though, I've noticed this styling trick having a resurgence — and it's not just to avoid breaking the rules. Layering an tee under any lace top or slip dress instantly dresses it down. Plus, it's probably the easiest (and cheapest!) way to make any summery staple feel more seasonally appropriate, letting you wear way more of your wardrobe all year round.
Click on to see how some street-style stars are currently making the look their own, and rejoice in knowing that there's no detention in your future for wearing it yourself.