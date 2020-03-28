These Are The Comforting Pop Bangers Brits Are Turning To During Lockdown

Life has changed immeasurably during the Coronavirus pandemic. We're all finding new ways to entertain ourselves during self-isolation and getting used to working from home even if we don't have a comfortable chair or living room.
As Coronavirus heightens many people's anxiety, our taste in music is changing too. The Official Charts Company has compiled a "lockdown listening list" of the classic songs enjoying a streaming boom during the pandemic and they tend to fall into two categories.
On the one hand, Brits are playing songs that feel unexpectedly relevant right now, such as "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police. Let's be honest, this song becomes more of an anthem every time we have to navigate a crowded supermarket aisle.
In a similar way, it's not surprising that Brits are listening to the oh-so-relatable "Lonely" by Akon and R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)".
Gerry and the Pacemakers' classic ballad "You'll Never Walk Alone" tops the chart, presumably because lots of us are craving something rousing right now.
And on the other hand, we're reaching for comfortingly nostalgic pop bangers that remind us of more carefree times. "Reach" by S Club 7, "Best Song Ever" by One Direction, "Love on Top" by Beyoncé and "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen all make the chart.
Also benefiting from a streaming boom are "Wings" by Little Mix, "Pon de Replay" by Rihanna, "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls, "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus and "Saturday Night" by Whitfield. Frankly, it sounds like a great Houseparty playlist.
And remember: no one's judging anyone's taste in music right now, however cheesy it may seem.
