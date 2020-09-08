"My biggest wish is that, on my very first trip to the doctor as a teenager, it was picked up," says Lara*, a 27-year-old from London who has spent the past decade dealing with vaginismus. After being told by her GP that there was "nothing physically wrong" with her, Lara did not seek treatment for years. Dealing with the vaginismus on her own for so long had a negative impact on a five-year relationship she started in her early 20s. "For us it was a big unspoken issue because I was so emotional about it, and it was so traumatic for me," she says. "Every three months it would rear its head and my boyfriend would get upset because he would try and start something [sexual] and I would say 'no'."