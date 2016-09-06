Cuba has a great health system. My fear was the 10-hour flight. I imagined nightmare scenes; the baby bawling at 30,000 feet, other passengers tutting with disapproval. But it was a doddle. Scarlet helpfully learnt to wave the day before we left so passed the time by making new friends. This was a small taste of what would become the theme of our trip. On the streets of Havana, blue-eyed “Escarlata” was a star. Women and men, young and old, would approach her buggy to admire her, chat to her, kiss her feet, take a cheeky selfie. Even the cop guarding the North Korean embassy was a fan. He told us she looked like Leonardo DiCaprio. Scarlet loved it. We stayed in Cuba for seven weeks.



Writer Rachel Holmes’ two kids, Frankie, seven months, and Evie, three years old, also got a lot of attention during their four-and-a-half month trip to Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil with her husband Danny. “Evie hated it at first but she got used to it. Since we got back I’ve noticed that it used to take her ages to warm up to our friends but now she’s in there straight away chatting to people,” Rachel says, adding: “In some ways it’s easier travelling with children than without. People love children and as a mother, you’re venerated. You jump to the front of the queue. People want to help you.”