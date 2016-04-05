My friend Sarah, who memorably returned from four months in southeast Asia and Australia to announce “some of it was great! Some of it was shit” is a reassuring breath of fresh air on the topic. “I did the typical route, aged 22, and it’s so well-trodden it’s basically like going to uni,” she says. “You just go out and get pissed. And there are a lot of days when you’re just sitting around hostels, hungover, trying not to spend money. Sometimes it rains. Nobody talks about that stuff.”



So is it possible that travelling, like university education, resilient livers, glowing skin and so much else, is wasted on the under-25s? All those bunked lectures and slept-through seminars that I wish I could go back and appreciate now – would I feel the same about half a year spent pissing about the most beautiful corners of the globe? It’s comforting to think I could still do it all in the future. Maybe with wisdom under my belt and money in my bumbag, I’d do the whole thing with more sensitivity and less sunstroke than my 18-year-old self would have managed.



But on the other hand, the older we get and the more firmly entrenched in our lives we become, the harder it would be to run off to do an Eat, Pray, Love. There’s the career upheaval, the money that you could be spending on something concrete, the fear that you’ll come back to find all your friends have got married and moved to Herefordshire. Besides, if Instagram is anything to go by then a few extra years and some fledgling crow’s feet are no guaranteed protection against turning into A Traveller.



(Likewise, not having been travelling is no guarantee you won’t still be self-indulgent enough to write whole articles about whether or not you should have gone travelling. Nothing is certain in this life.)



Maybe the question isn’t whether travelling is a crucial box-tick, but whether the tick-boxes are really helping anyone at all. At this rate I won’t have found myself up a mountain by the time I’m 30, but I’ll have clocked up a solid decade of supporting myself in London... which, one could argue (I won’t), is just another kind of jungle. And anyway, who decided that the world is best devoured in big chunks rather than dainty bites? Us holidayers might have prioritised laying down roots over sowing our wild oats, but we’re still seeing the world, slowly, savouring it from a series of AirBnB windows.



Plus, we’ve sat through a LOT of other people’s travelling stories. And as feats of noble endurance go, that has to count for something.

