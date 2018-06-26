The fifth most-visited city in Europe, Prague has always been a popular getaway choice, but perhaps not for the right reasons: The Czech capital is seen as a go-to destination for gap years and stag dos, due to its laid-back atmosphere and unbeatable prices. It can feel like an incredibly touristy place, if not done right.
However, Prague has an emerging grown-up side that belies its party reputation. Many exciting galleries have opened over the last few years, with a focus on homegrown talent. And forget any bad things you've heard about Czech cuisine, it only takes a bit of digging to discover hidden culinary gems, made even better by the fact that it's all delightfully affordable.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the points of interest that offer a sophisticated yet affordable way to see Prague, from off-the-beaten-track markets to day trips that are actually worth your time. You'll be super glad that you spent your holiday doing stuff — instead of clubbing all night.