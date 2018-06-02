What It Actually Means When Your Horoscope Mentions A “Transit"

However, transits don't always have such a specific effect on your life. Sometimes, they simply change the overall vibe of your day-to-day life — it depends on which natal placements are being transited. If a planet is transiting your sun or moon, you'll probably feel its influence more broadly, across different areas of your life. "If someone is undergoing a Uranus transit, they will attract people of a Uranian nature: people who are unconventional, disrupt the status quo, open up new and exciting pathways, etc.," Tripp says. "Essentially, transits influence who you meet and what you attract."