If you're a sneaker head you probably heard about, or even better, attended, Crepe City last weekend in Shoreditch's Old Truman Brewery. Founded in London in 2009 by friends Ronal Raichura and Paul Smyth, the footwear festival showcases leading streetwear brands from across Europe each year and is home to the world’s largest selection of limited edition and hard-to-find trainers.
But whether you're a connoisseur or not, you may have noticed that trainers are no longer just intended for your workout, and the right pair can be just as acceptable in the workplace or for a night out as they are in the gym. In case you didn't make it down to Crepe City or are a bit daunted by the vast selection of fresh footwear on offer, we've rounded up the best trainers out now so you can step out in style this summer.
