With its vibrant colours and spiralling silliness of a pattern, tie-dye was created to inject a bit of joy into our closets. Its brightness doesn't just boost your mood, it incites a sweet nostalgia for the hazy days of the Summer of Love (if you around for the '60s) or more likely just summer camp and all the arts & crafts DIY projects they entailed. So when the jovial tie-dye motif emerged as a major trend last year, we and the rest of the fashion world were pretty happy about it. And just as the trend was about to take a slumber until its next resurgence, many of us ended up in our homes seeking DIY projects and a cozy-only wardrobe. Tie-dye, don't leave us yet!
For those of us restricted to spending most of our time indoors, we've grown to really appreciate cool uniform of a matching sweatsuit or the effortless luxury of a silky robe. Add some tie-dye to the mix and we've got ourselves the perfect blend of colour, comfort, and cheer to help us through the remainder of life on lockdown. From tie-dye sweatshirts and joggers to shirt-dresses of similar swirly shades, there's plenty to choose from that'll do wonders to your couch attire. So for the days without Zoom meetings requiring a slightly more polished, professional look on top, embrace the simple sartorial joy of tie-dye and invite your inner kid to come out and play.
