These Autumn-Themed Baby Names Are Trending This Year

Autumn is many people's favourite season, so it's no great surprise that it's having an influence on baby names this year.
Helpfully, the folks at GIGAcalculator scoured leading baby name website Nameberry to find the most popular autumn-themed baby names for boys and girls.
Top of the list are Branch, a girls' name inspired by nature and trees, and Rust, a boys' name which is – as you'd expect – inspired by the autumnal colour rust.
Other popular autumn-themed girls' names include Samhain, which is a Gaelic word meaning "end of harvest season", and Sorrell, a word of French origin meaning reddish brown: another quintessentially autumn shade.
For boys, Birch – as in the tree – and Radley, an old English word meaning "red meadow" – place high on the list.
If you're a fan of everything autumn – from snug turtlenecks to all the fun of Halloween – check out the top 10 boys' and girls' names relating to the season below.
The most popular autumn-themed baby names for girls:
1. Branch – inspired by nature and trees
2. Samhain – a Gaelic word meaning "end of harvest season"
3. Sorrell – a word of French origin meaning "reddish brown"
4. Carmine – a word of Hebrew/Spanish origin meaning "garden"
5. Ash – a word of English origin meaning "ash tree"
6. Bruna – a word of Italian origin meaning "brown"
7. Libra – this autumn Zodiac symbol is derived from a Greek word meaning "scales, balance"
8. Saffron – an English word meaning "yellow flower", with ties to an Old French, Arabic and Persian word meaning "gold leaves"
9. Leaf – inspired by nature and trees
10. Kiona – a word of Native American origin meaning "brown hills"
The most popular autumn-themed baby names for boys:
1. Rust – inspired by the colour "rust"
2. Honor – inspired by Thanksgiving
3. Birch – an English name derived from the birch tree
4. Miller – a word meaning "grinder of grain" in English
5. Radley – a word of English origin meaning "red meadow"
6. Barric – a word of English origin meaning "grain farm"
7. Omri – a Hebrew word meaning "my sheaf"
8. Lugh – a name derived from the Irish God of harvest
9. Crispin – a name of Latin origin meaning "curly haired", whose first syllable ‘crisp’ symbolises autumn
10. Casper – a name of Persian origin meaning "keeper of the treasure"
