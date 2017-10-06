Meet The New Generation Of Female Art Stars

The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, opens this weekend at the Old Truman Brewery in east London. Part of London's Art Week, it's like the rising-star equivalent of Frieze, where artists on the verge of global recognition present and sell their work, which is everything from sculpture to works on paper, photography and painting.
The fair has a history of championing and nurturing the latest upcoming female talent, having previously showcased bold and bright creator Camille Walala. Two to watch this year? Award-winning London-based Icelandic artist Kristjana S. Williams and fashion photographer-turned-contemporary artist Carolina Mizrahi. With women making up half of the artists at this year's fair, the selection committee also boasts some of the industry's most exciting female talent, from Saatchi Art's Rebecca Wilson to journalist Elizabeth Fullerton and Serpentine Gallery exhibition curator Rebecca Lewin.
If supporting women in art and copping some contemporary pieces sounds like your bag, scroll through to see a preview of some of the fantastic female talent featured in this year's fair.
The Other Art Fair is at the Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QR
Public Viewing: Friday 6th-Sunday 8th October, times vary, £8
