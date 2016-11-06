The MTV EMAs Winners' List Will Definitely Surprise You

The MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) were held in Rotterdam, Holland tonight, with rising star Bebe Rexha serving as the event's funny and playful host.
Lady Gaga won the Best Female and Best Look awards, Zara Larsson was rightly named Best New Artist, and Little Mix took home the prize for Best UK & Ireland Act.
However, there were one or two surprises this year, too. Justin Bieber had been named Best Male at the EMAs for six years in a row, but tonight his winning streak was ended by fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes, who delivered an adorable acceptance speech.
And despite being nominated in five categories, Beyoncé was unable to add to her trophy cabinet tonight. Adele also went home empty-handed despite being nominated in four categories.
As ever, there were some superb beauty looks and awesome style choices to savour as well as performances from DNCE, The Weeknd and Green Day, who celebrated their Global Icon Award by blasting out classic rock hit "American Idiot."
Check out the list of winners at the 2016 MTV EMAS below.
Best Song – "Sorry" by Justin Bieber
Best Video – "Starboy" by The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
Best Female Artist – Lady Gaga
Best Male Artist – Shawn Mendes
Best Live Artist – Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist – Zara Larsson
Best Pop Act – Fifth Harmony
Best Rock Act – Coldplay
Best Alternative Act– Twenty One Pilots
Best Hip Hop Act – Drake
Best Electronic Artist – Martin Garrix
Best Push Act – DNCE
Biggest Fans - Justin Bieber
Best Look – Lady Gaga
Best World Stage – Martin Garrix, Isle Of MTV Malta 2015
Global Icon Award – Green Day
Best UK & Ireland Act– Little Mix
