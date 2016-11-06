Before tonight, Justin Bieber had won the Best Male prize at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) for six years in a row. Even Kanye West and Jay Z were unable to break his winning streak, which began way back in 2010.



But earlier this evening at the 2016 EMAs 2016 in Rotterdam, Holland, Bieber finally had to hand over his crown. Fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes was named Best Male ahead of Bieber, Drake, The Weeknd and Calvin Harris.



As he collected his award, a clearly excited and slightly breathless Mendes thanked his fans and his management team before taking a few seconds to wish his mum, real estate agent Karen, a very happy birthday. It was an adorable moment that served as a welcome reminder that sometimes nice guys really do win.



Around half an hour before he won his award, Mendes had treated the Rotterdam crowd to a performance of his latest single "Mercy," making the event a memorable one all-round for the 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Pickering, Ontario.



Shortly after collecting his EMAs trophy, Mendes also made sure to thank his fans on Twitter, writing: "So unbelievably grateful for everything guys thank you so much." Congratulations again, Shawn!



