The Unfolding Mystery Of The Missing Cryptoqueen Podcast Is Unbelievably Gripping

In March of this year, Dr Ruja was charged with wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy but still, no one knows where she is. The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast has some hunches where she might be, though. Over eight episodes (plus one surprise interlude episode recorded from an airport) you'll hear as clues are put together in real time to track down the now elusive woman behind the billion-dollar company that ordinary people are claiming isn't what they thought it was. It's a gripping journey that seems almost unreal. But it is real. And finding the woman who's been MIA for the last two years does seem plausible with the help of crucial sources who pop up along the way. Whether Dr Ruja materialises by the end of episode eight, we'll all have to wait and see. Just know it'll be one hell of a journey to get there.