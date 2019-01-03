The podcast is largely narrated by Ronson although as the series progresses, colleague and producer Misitzis leads conversations with people who knew Ames. When Ames passed away, the pair had just finished working on The Butterfly Effect, Ronson’s previous podcast which documented the rise (and cost) of the free porn industry in California’s San Fernando Valley. Misitzis says that it made sense for her and Ronson to at least look at what had been happening, considering they were already so in tune with what was going on in the porn world. "It was early December last year when Jon and I saw that news, I’m not saying it was connected at all but around the same time, the Stormy Daniels stuff was starting to be rumoured and it felt like porn was in the headlines. August’s story really permeated, and it was in the headlines everywhere and it felt like if people are going to do stories about porn then we wanted it to be us because we knew almost all of the players."