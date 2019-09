2016 marks a monumental change within the fashion world (even before the Brexit result) as the accepted modes and systems have been tested repeatedly by both designers and the consumer. In the past year we have seen the biggest names in fashion, such as Raf Simons, Hedi Slimane and Alber Elbaz, step down from positions at leading fashion houses; we have witnessed brands move away from showing on schedule , if at all, in order to cut costs and we have seen labels merge menswear and womenswear on the catwalk in a bid to save money and operate in a way that makes more sense for buyers and consumers. And above all, businesses and markets worldwide are now dealing with the repercussions of Brexit, as the pound plunges and companies reassess their future. According to research results from Kantar Worldpanel , the UK fashion market has fallen into decline for the first time in six years.So how and where does couture fit into the fashion landscape? Unlike other fashion weeks held six months before the product is available online or in-store, haute couture is the only showcase in which clothes are created for the season they are shown in. Yet, the production of each garment can cost thousands upon thousands and it's a well-known fact that couture is a loss-leader. No matter how beautiful the gowns and how brilliant the designer, the couture industry is simply not profitable. Period. "Haute couture is what gives our business its essential essence of luxury," Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH told The Telegraph . "Set against the money we lose has to be the value of the image couture gives us. Look at the attention the collections attract. It is where you get noticed. You have to be there. It's where we set our ideas in motion."