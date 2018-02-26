The Jewish Drag Queens Of Tel Aviv

In makeup and gender-blending ensembles, they push the envelope of performance art, mixing religious symbols and other taboo topics with stilettos, glitter, and Rihanna. Moksha, an observant Jew and Hebrew teacher by day, headlines at an underground drag club in Jerusalem in full tzniut, or modest dress, that abides by Orthodox Jewish standards. We follow an Israeli soldier who’s chosen the drag name of “Diamond” because he, like his beloved country, is multi-faceted and strong like the stone. Avant-garde performer Asis D’Orange, the 2017 winner of the Tel Aviv Drag Star competition, uses his controversial act (think: Marilyn Manson, a bucket of pink paint, body harnesses, and the Israeli flag) to jumpstart a conversation that many are uncomfortable with having — even other queens:“Conflict is a gate to come closer and to understand one another.”