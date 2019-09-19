A real emotional investment goes into undertaking socially engaged work, and both Dugan and Fabbre say they felt incredibly touched by the intentionality and generosity of the participants in the project. "Many times, we showed up as strangers but were nonetheless welcomed into people’s homes and told intimate stories about their lives. The process of interviewing and photographing each person was often emotionally intense, and we have stayed in close touch with many of the participants." When it came to taking the photographs and conducting the interviews, Dugan and Fabbre preferred a gradual, more considered engagement with their subjects. Dugan says it was important to go to each person’s home or personal space and create the portrait together in a place that was meaningful to them. "My method of working is slow; I use natural light, which requires slow shutter speeds and the use of a tripod, and I work collaboratively with my subjects, often spending multiple hours making a portrait. Ultimately, I strive to create an image that is responsive to the subject’s authentic sense of self while also reflecting my own sensibilities as an artist."