The market was ok, but Zakrzowek, the quarry lake, was brilliant. Technically, you're not allowed to swim because it’s deep, there isn’t a lifeguard, and apparently, because it flooded unexpectedly when miners accidentally hit the water level, the lake bed is a mess of submerged machinery and jagged rock. The entire perimeter of the lake was fenced off, except for at one point where a private dive school operates off a small pier.



Fortunately, the rules don’t stop anyone; the fence is full of holes and from the top of the cliff I could see a few dozen people swimming at the bottom. I slipped through a hole and a woman in hiking gear who was making a beeline for the shore showed me exactly where to put my feet in order to climb safely down the lowest part of the cliff.



The water was very blue, very clear, and full of fish, and floating on my own in it I felt utterly content. I was far more pleased with myself for having successfully adapted to the situation and enjoyed the day than I would have been on a normal holiday that had gone to plan. It was kind of reassuring, to know that I could adapt and find something to enjoy anywhere.



But would I pay to go on a surprise holiday again? Maybe. It was fun, but I’m not sure if I could afford to. This trip would have cost £600 for myself and a friend, for two nights, for the flight and hotel alone. That’s already quite a lot, but almost all European cities are a lot more expensive than Krakow once you get there. At the moment, if — like me — you can’t afford a weekend in Zurich or Geneva, the complete surprise element means that a surprise holiday might not be the best idea, even if you could manage fine in Poland.



And despite the realisation that I could probably enjoy a holiday anywhere, I’m still really glad it wasn’t Luxembourg.

