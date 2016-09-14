This week we've been lucky enough to be bathed in the glorious rays of a second, short burst of summer. But as autumn approaches, the departure of the sunny months doesn't mean you have to put away your sunglasses for good.
We're a quarter of the way through fashion month and all our favourite fashion peacocks have been hitting the shows decked out in shades. Overcast? Who cares! That won't get in the way of the fash pack's #ootd posts which wouldn't be complete without eye-catching frames.
We've rounded up the best sunglasses to spruce up your winter wardrobe and perk up your look for these last precious days of sunshine.
We're a quarter of the way through fashion month and all our favourite fashion peacocks have been hitting the shows decked out in shades. Overcast? Who cares! That won't get in the way of the fash pack's #ootd posts which wouldn't be complete without eye-catching frames.
We've rounded up the best sunglasses to spruce up your winter wardrobe and perk up your look for these last precious days of sunshine.