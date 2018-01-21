What It Means To Wear Your ‘Best’ On A Sunday

Alice: Being a white photographer is something I’m very aware of. I have to be aware of my privilege when I’m working with people – white or black. Having a sense and an understanding of the position that I’m coming with as a photographer is important. My awareness of my own position makes me more critically consider how I’m engaging with people. You can’t just ‘lightly engage’ on certain topics – you have to look deeper and that’s the way I tend to approach the subjects I’m working with. I am personally very interested in how migrant communities create a positive sense of community in a new place, and I wonder how I, as a photographer, can work to produce positive imagery, to counter the often negative imagery we see in the media of people who are seen as outsiders or ‘other’. Growing up in Cape Town... it may seem obvious... but as a society we are still catching up to a lot of these issues and that’s why I think that work that is able to discuss the visibility of whiteness is important.