If you loved Call Me By Your Name's balmy romance set in Italy, there's another coming-of-age film to pore over this summer. 1996's Stealing Beauty, starring a young Liv Tyler and Rachel Weisz, was directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, the man behind the equally passionate films The Dreamers and Last Tango in Paris.
Centred around Lucy Harmon [Tyler], a 19-year-old American who spends a languid summer in Tuscany with the friends of her recently passed poet mother, the film radiates with sexual tension and the unique sense of freedom you feel when you live away from home for the first time.
While the story and sunlit Tuscan setting will be enough to make you watch the film, it's the on-screen style we're hooked on this summer. Think a fresh-faced Liv Tyler in ditsy floral slips, ruffled tulle dresses, and white cotton shirts.
Click through to see the pieces we're buying in homage to Stealing Beauty.