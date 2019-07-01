31 Warm-Weather Looks To Try In July

After weeks of thunderstorm-induced gloom barring us from dresses and sandals, it's finally starting to look (and feel) like summer. Which means it's finally ok to pack away those confusing spring pieces and start dressing for scorching-hot days and breezy summer nights.
With that being said, summer style has its challenges. When the temperature reaches triple digits and it's more humid than ever, getting dressed can feel more daunting than fun. So you don't spend the remainder of your summer trapped in your own personal Dante's Inferno, we found 31 hot weather-ready looks for you to test out. From blazer combinations to throw-on-and-go dresses, check out the perfect outfits staying cool and looking hot.