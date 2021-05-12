A Dress For Every Activity That’s Not A Walk

This winter can be summarised in one phrase: "Fancy a walk?" As restrictions on activities lift, however, our social calendars are about to get a whole lot more exciting. Buckle up, it’s time to really start dressing again!
From art gallery trips and dinner dates to gigs and cinema nights, we’ve partnered with Simply Be on five outfits that spotlight every woman’s best fashion friend: the dress. Simply Be are the experts in fit and these dress outfits take inspiration from some of our favourite trends: the corset top, animal print and utilitarian dressing.
With restrictions lifting across the country, read on for post-lockdown style inspiration. This is a walk-free zone, and we’ve got an outfit for every occasion...