Remember when it was all the rage to carry a bag that was big enough to hold your laundry? Olsen twins and VB, we're looking at you. Then came the bags that could barely fit your lip balm and a crisp ten pound note. Well praise be to the fashion gods as both ridiculously oversized and microscopic bags have had their day and the focus now is on reasonably sized accessories that can fit everything you need without breaking your back (or your bank balance for that matter.)
We've scoured the highstreet and our favourite luxury brands to compile a list of the best new bag styles to add to your wardrobe, stat. From buckets to clutches and everything in between, meet summer '16's It Bags.
