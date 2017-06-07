These Are The Sites Where Sugar Babies & Sugar Daddies Meet

Not long after the earliest online dating services, including Match.com and eHarmony, launched, sugar baby websites took the concept and turned it on its head. The predominating question on these sites, where wealthy, older men are paired with young, beautiful women is this: Why deal with the unknowns of a traditional relationship when you could enter into an arrangement with fixed terms?
Though most sugar baby and sugar daddy websites resemble traditional dating sites with their portrayals of beautiful singles and testimonials touting their success in finding a partner, the language used is different. On almost every sugar baby and sugar daddy website the words "pamper" and "spoil" are everywhere, emphasising the transactional nature of the relationship. Man gets a beautiful woman to spend time with, woman gets her bills paid. Many sites call these pairings "dating with benefits," though the question of whether this is sex work looms large.
While the price of joining the sites isn't always clear without setting up an account, most offer free membership for babies and charge a fee for daddies.
Refinery29 has profiled the financial situations of sugar babies. Here's a look at some of the sites where sugar baby-sugar daddy arrangements are formed.