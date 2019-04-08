But you don’t have to travel to Kingston to see it in action. Dancehall — along with dancehall queens, the sexily dressed, acrobatic, rubber-limbed women who rule the dance floor — is all over Instagram. The confidence they exude in their moves, their demeanour, and their risqué, skin-out style clothes (or lack thereof) is captivating. But part of it can also be upsetting. Many of the dance moves look like sex on steroids, with huge stunts that seem to reinforce male dominance and female submissiveness.