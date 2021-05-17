Style Obituary: Dolcis, The High Street Shoe Shop For Every Occasion

Dolcis had a shoe for every outfit. Lest we forget that this was the noughties, the time when you wouldn’t be caught dead out and about — shopping, pubbing, clubbing, on a Ryanair flight to Benidorm — without matching shoes, clutch and jewels. Purple patent courts, purple patent clutch, purple patent chunky bangles, purple patent hair. Many a Saturday back in my youth was spent darting down the M25 to the Trafford, through the great marble halls and deep into the Dolcis sale rack to find a shoe so specific it was a miracle it had even been dreamed up, let alone put into production. But there it always was. The holy grail of shoes. £14.99 on sale? the girls would yelp with glee, before spending the money saved on shoes on an XL cheesy bites Pizza Hut and being too full to make it on the night out. The shoes firmly in their box, under a bed, excavated a year later and bundled into a case headed for the holiday of our lives.