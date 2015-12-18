If you've been following our site for a while, you know quite well that we're all about breaking the fashion rules. And yet, with the end of another year rapidly approaching, resolution planning is at an all-time high. Now, more than ever, everyone wants to tell you what you should (and shouldn't) do in the new year to make your life — and personal style — that much better.
If you ask us, though, there's no better time than a new beginning to start taking some risks and actually go against the fashion resolutions you hear year after year: suggestions like opting out of items that are unflattering, avoiding certain color pairings, or ignoring a certain trend altogether no longer apply. We've rounded up some of our favorite street style moments from the past 12 months that showcase effortless, out-of-the-box ensembles — or, as our editor-in-chief likes to call them, #unstylingtips — worth giving a whirl. It's almost 2016: Why not let your "new you" be more badass than ever?
