After last night's disastrous events, I decide that today must be different. At 5pm in our office on Fridays we have drinks at our desks and this is usually when me and a few other colleagues go and have a cigarette. Anticipating the habit which I know will kick in, I do an Alpha-Stim session at about 4.30pm. When my colleagues ask if I want to go for a cigarette, I don't feel like one but I feel I should go anyway – it's weird how habit can become ingrained in your psyche. It's like even though I'm not craving one, I still want one, because that's part of my ritual. I don't go. But I do go for drinks later and smoke several. Did I Alpha-Stim again before? No. So that's my bad.