How To Keep Your Ripped Jeans From Ripping MORE

Ripped jeans are sort of like bedhead: There's only one minute of the day in which it looks good — and as soon as you step away from the mirror and your hair encounters a whisper of wind or a drop of humidity, it can quickly go from artfully disheveled to a straight-up mess. Same with denim: One day, your jeans' tears and rips can make you look like you're on the Vogue Paris masthead, but, inevitably, you accidentally stick a foot in a hole when you're putting them on, and it doubles in size. Or you throw your favourite distressed jeans into the wash, and you discover they now look like they had an accident with a weed whacker.