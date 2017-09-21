Bedtime Stories By Stephen Fry? There’s An App For That

M: I think technology is a big, big part of it. These devices [gestures to phone] are only 10 years old – that’s a blink of an eye in evolutionary terms and our ancient brains are not quite up to speed in understanding them. Phones and social media have created this perfect storm whereby every time we open our phone, we get a little dopamine hit, of someone that’s contacted us or given us a message. And that’s so powerful and addictive. It’s similar to the kind of release you get when you drink or take drugs or gamble, and all those things we have societal rules and norms about! But we don’t yet have them for technology. The average person checks their phone about 100 times a day and so few of those times are even consciously, most of them are just reflex action. So I think that’s leading to a lot of anxiety, unnecessary stress and a lot of sleep issues. I know it’s a little bizarre that we’re then using the phone to help you learn but it’s how we use technology that matters, so instead of becoming a slave to these powerful machines, we become the masters of them.