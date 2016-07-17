Stella McCartney Sounds Off On Fur In Fashion Industry

Ethics are an integral part of the Stella McCartney brand. "We do not use and have never used leather, skins, feathers or fur in any of our products, collaborations or licensed products," the fashion house, which describes itself as "the world’s first and only vegetarian luxury brand," proudly explains on its website.
Now McCartney herself has shared typically forthright views on other brands who continue to use fur, arguing that it's neither "modern" nor "sustainable" whether individual designers believe in animal rights or not.
"There are a lot of designers who are very f**k you when it comes to using fur," McCartney told The Daily Telegraph. "If it's wrong to do fur, then they're going to do it."
"But given that there are only about three of us who don't do fur, they're not being very punk," she continued. "They’re just complying with every other fashion house. The fur industry gets to fashion students so young, paying them to use it. But even if you don't care about the millions of animals killed for fashion, it's not sustainable, and it's not modern."
McCartney, who recently called on the fashion industry to become more enviromentally conscious, then told The Daily Telegraph, damningly, "Every other industry tries to move forward, apart from the fashion industry."
With an appearance in this month's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and widespread acclaim for her Team GB Olympics kit, McCartney's profile is arguably higher than ever. So let's hope that key players within the fashion industry, as well as some rising star students, are listening to what she's saying.
Now McCartney herself has shared typically forthright views on other brands who continue to use fur, arguing that it's neither "modern" nor "sustainable" whether individual designers believe in animal rights or not.
"There are a lot of designers who are very f**k you when it comes to using fur," McCartney told The Daily Telegraph. "If it's wrong to do fur, then they're going to do it."
"But given that there are only about three of us who don't do fur, they're not being very punk," she continued. "They’re just complying with every other fashion house. The fur industry gets to fashion students so young, paying them to use it. But even if you don't care about the millions of animals killed for fashion, it's not sustainable, and it's not modern."
McCartney, who recently called on the fashion industry to become more enviromentally conscious, then told The Daily Telegraph, damningly, "Every other industry tries to move forward, apart from the fashion industry."
With an appearance in this month's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and widespread acclaim for her Team GB Olympics kit, McCartney's profile is arguably higher than ever. So let's hope that key players within the fashion industry, as well as some rising star students, are listening to what she's saying.
Advertisement