Stella McCartney Sounds Off On The Fashion Industry’s Sustainability Issues

Stella McCartney has long distinguished herself in the luxury fashion space for building a proudly ethical company. "We are the world’s first and only vegetarian luxury brand," reads her brand's website , detailing its commitment to never dealing with leathers, skins, feathers, or fur in its popular collections. McCartney's eponymous label is transparent about its sourcing and manufacturing practices and its strong support of ethical trade . The designer isn't simply providing lip service about these causes: McCartney has been outspoken about the fashion industry's wastefulness, even in the high-end market, and why it's a major problem. She's got some staggering statistics to prove it: In a new video for environmental non-profit organisation Canopy , McCartney issues a call to action for tangible change.